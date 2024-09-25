A local councillor has called for an extension of the slurry spreading deadline for farmers, following a particularly wet summer.

Aontu councillor, and General election candidate Paul Lawless says he has been contacted by many farmers who say the turnaround to the October 1st deadline is too soon and they won't be able to have their tanks emptied by then.

Slurry spreading usually takes place during the spring and summer, but this year’s persistent rainfall has left many farmers unable to do so.

Councillor Lawless has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey....