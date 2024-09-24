40 miles of the north Mayo coast, off the Mullet Peninsula the sighting of sperm whale last weekend is trending on social media.

The footage was taken by Sean O’Callaghan aboard a Belcross marine services vessel on a trip to the Continental Shelf.

The trip was organised by ecologist Siun Ni Cheallaigh who was funded by a grant from the National park and Wildlife Services ( NPWS).

The objective of the project is to increase awareness and recording of whale and dolphin species off the Mayo coast.

The project has been a resounding success with a number of people recruited to perform voluntary coastal whale and dolphin observations.

Siun has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the trip and the success of the project…

(photo credit to Ocean Action Hub)