Galway University Hospitals (GUH) End of Life Care Committee will hold their 14th Interfaith Memorial Service for all deceased patients, on Tuesday October 1 at 7:00pm in The Clayton Hotel, Ballybrit, Galway (H91 D526).

The service aims to provide a space to support families in the grief they are experiencing, in a respectful and empathetic way.

Sharon Fahy, Co-Chair of GUH End of Life Care Committee said:

“The theme for this years’ service is “Memories” as we come together to remember and honour our patients, and particularly those who died in 2023.

"We hope that those bereaved will take some solace knowing that their loved one has not been forgotten.

“The service is a very special event for our hospital staff as we remember our deceased patients and renew acquaintance with their families together acknowledging the grief of their loss, while also remembering them and their unique individual personality.

"We invite you to join us for our service of readings, reflections and music/song.”

Galway University Hospitals cares for patients from a wide geographical area and we want to reach out and acknowledge the loss felt by all families and friends who have been bereaved.

For further information and to confirm attendance, contact Anne McKeown, End of Life Care Coordinator 091 893718 or 087 4418574.