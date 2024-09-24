Three men have been charged with organised crime offences, following a number of incidents of tool thefts on tradespeople across the country.

Two men from Ballymun, Martin Maughan (52) and Daniel Maughan (29), and another from Tuam, Jason Maughan (31), appeared before Castlerea District Court last week.

They have been remanded in custody, and will appear before Harristown District Court next Friday.

A thorough investigation has been led by detectives from the Garda North Western Region.

Among the offences, Daniel Maughan was charged with nine for organised crime in Dublin, Monaghan, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

Jason Maughan, from Tuam, was faced with one organised crime charge, along with 20 criminal damage of theft offences.

A woman from Tuam has been charged with offences linked to the investigation, and is expected to be dealt with at District Court Level.

However, the three men are expected to be sent forward to Roscommon Circuit Court which has wider sentencing powers.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations meanwhile into a spate of tool thefts across the country.