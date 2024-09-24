Mayo Fine Gael Minister Alan Dillon has announced that a major affordable housing development is in the pipeline for Castlebar.

Mayo County Council is currently assessing the development, and a decision on the proposed application is expected in the coming weeks to determine its suitability under the Affordable Housing Fund.

Back in June, Mayo County Council sought expressions of interest from building contractors and housing developers for the delivery of affordable housing units in Castlebar and Westport.

Contractors and developers were invited to offer properties to the council that already have planning permission under an advanced purchase turnkey arrangement.

Over the past number of weeks, Minister Dillon has been working closely with Mayo County Council to advance the delivery of units across the county.

He says that if this development comes to fruition, it will further contribute to the “speed of delivery” of housing not just across Mayo, but across the country.

Minister Dillon has been giving more information on the development to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: