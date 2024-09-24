Over 14,000 sick days have been taken by Gardaí in the Mayo/ Roscommon Longford Division due to injuries throughout 2023 and up until the end of August this year.

That’s according to a report in this morning’s Irish Independent, which details findings from a Freedom of Information request.

Figures show that just under 8,600 days were taken off by Gardaí in 2023 as a direct result of injuries sustained on duty.

During the first eight months of 2024, 5,558 days were lost. 35 assaults were recorded on officers throughout the 20 month period.