The Labour Party have selected their candidate in the Sligo Leitrim constituency for the next General Election.

Sligo cllr Nessa Cosgrove was last night ratified as candidate following the party convention in the SIPTU offices in Sligo last night.

She was elected to Sligo County Council back in June after the 10th count in the Sligo Strandhill Local Electoral Area.

Cllr Cosgrove obtained over 800 first preference votes.

She previously ran in the 2020 General Election, where she was eliminated after the sixth count following a first preference vote of 1,178 (1.94%).