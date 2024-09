Gardaí in Sligo seized a suspected imitation firearm and arrested two men at a business premises in the county town on Saturday last, September 21.

Gardaí were alerted to reports of two men in possession of a firearm.



Gardaí attended the scene and seized the firearm and arrested two men.

Both men were released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



The firearm will be sent for further technical examination.



Investigations are ongoing.