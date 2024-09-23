Casey’s Londis, Castlebar has been shortlisted for two awards at the national Checkout National Grocery Retail Awards 2024.

The National Grocery Retail Awards annually highlight best in class performance in retailing and honour the companies and suppliers that help Ireland’s pioneering stores and retail chains to achieve levels of service and product excellence that set them apart from their competitors.

Casey’s Londis has been shortlisted in the Excellence in Fresh Food Retailing in a Forecourt Store category and in the Ireland's Best Food-to-Go Offering category.

Complimenting the team in Casey’s Londis, Londis Sales Director Conor Hayes said:

“I want to offer my wholehearted congratulations to Gerry Casey and David Tarrant and all the team in Casey’s Londis Castlebar on being shortlisted for two awards.

The whole team is so very deserving of this acknowledgement and they are great champions for the Londis brand.”

The National Grocery Retail Awards are one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Irish grocery retail calendar and those honoured are recognised as being true industry standard bearers.