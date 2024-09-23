A coroner who conducted an inquest today (Monday) into the death of a 59-year-old woman from Co. Clare who collapsed and later died in hospital while on a ‘pilgrimage’ with her husband to Croagh Patrick, Co. Mayo advised that anyone engaging in unaccustomed physical activity should get a medical check beforehand.

Patrick O’Connor, Coroner for the District of Mayo, made the recommendation after returning a verdict that Louise McNamara, Crusheen, Co. Clare, died at Mayo University Hospital on July 30 last from natural causes following heart failure.

Mrs. McNamara ran a health food store in Erris.

The mother and grandfather, and her husband, James, were wearing Clare jerseys in celebration of their county’s All-Ireland hurling success nine days earlier when they began their ascent of the 764-metre mountain.

A last photo of the health food shop owner taken by her husband on the mountain ten minutes before she collapsed on the summit was brought by family members to today’s hearing and displayed in the courthouse.

James McNamara consented to a request that the poignant snapshot be released to the media.

Mr. McNamara, in a statement taken from him by Garda Maura Hopkins, outlined how he had travelled to climb Croagh Patrick as they were both off work.

He told the garda his wife had been in good spirits on the journey reminiscing about their time spent in Mayo over the years.

Initially Louise said she might stay in the car and read a book while he made the ascent.

This would not be unusual as they had done this on previous occasions.

But they did climb together and they began their ascent at a slow and steady pace and were enjoying it.

“We were wearing our Clare jerseys and were being congratulated by other climbers on the All-Ireland win.”

Half way up Louise told her husband she was unwell and would sit for a while before returning to the car while he continued.

Afterwards he got a phone call from her that she had “gotten a second wind”, decided to continue, and then overtook him.

But on reaching the summit she collapsed and fell backward.

In a statement to today’s hearing, James McNamara said: “I could see she had fallen backwards…I could see she was gasping for breath.

“I knew something was seriously wrong”.

Medical; assistance, including the use of a defibrillator, was rendered to the victim at the scene before she was winched into a Coastguard helicopter and transferred to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

Consultant pathologist, Dr. Tamas Nemeth, who carried out a post mortem examination, gave the cause of death as heart failure.

He said the heart disease had been compounded by physical exertion.

Responding to a question from the coroner James McNamara said his wife had no known heart condition.

Sympathising with the family and other relatives of the deceased, Coroner O’Connor said it was poignant Mrs. McNamara had passed away while on a pilgrimage with her husband, James.

Unfortunately, he added, there had been other such deaths on Croagh Patrick.

“It is very important that if you are going to engage in physical exertion you are not used to that you have a medical check beforehand”.

Mr. O’Connor commended those who assisted medically on the mountain and later at Mayo University Hospital.

He also complimented the crew of the coastguard helicopter for being on the scene ten minutes after the emergency occurred.

Sergeant Regina Carley, courts presenter, joined the coroner in expressing sympathy with the family and other relatives of the deceased.

