“The ship in a bottle” was stolen from Blacksod Lighthouse, in north Mayo at the weekend.

Anyone with any information on its whereabout is asked to contact the lighthouse.

Tours of the historic location mean that visitors have access to the lighthouse at various times throughout the day.

Journalist and photographer Fergus Sweeney, a man with strong family ties to the lighthouse, provides the tours of the facility and he’s been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about Blacksod Lighthouse and the item stolen from it, sometime Friday afternoon last….

A picture of the stolen item can be seen on our website and social media sites and Blacksod Lighthouse can be contacted through social media or by phone: (097) 65035