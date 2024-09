Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a drug seizure in County Galway.

Gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house under warrant in Athenry on Friday last.

Suspected cocaine with a value of €70,000 was seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

He was since been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.