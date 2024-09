A man in his 20's is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision in Sligo overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11:50pm last night on the R286 road in Ballinode, Co. Sligo.

A man aged in his 20s was taken to Sligo General Hospital for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries sustained during this collision.

The road involved is currently open for use.