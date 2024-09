A Mayo business has announced its first showcase in the UK.

From September 27th to 29th, visitors to the Self Build Extend and Renovate Show in Belfast will have the opportunity to explore HiddenBed's unique functionality and design.

Michael Lynskey, Owner of Hiddenbed Ireland says this marks an important step in their expansion into the UK market.

Hiddenbed Ireland is a small, family-run business based in Co. Mayo, specializing in multifunctional furniture that combines style and practicality.