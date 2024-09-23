The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in county Mayo has increased to €230,000, up 6.5pc from €216,000 in the last three months, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

The Q3 REA Average House Price Index shows that across the county, 75pc of purchasers were first-time buyers and 10pc of purchasers were from outside of the county.

The average price in Westport this quarter rose by 10pc to €330,000, and Castlebar prices rose by 6.5pc to €230,000.

A total of 20pc of sales in Mayo this quarter were attributed to landlords leaving the market.