Galway East deputy, Minister Anne Rabbitte and Galway Cathaoirleach, Athenry/Oranmore councillor Albert Dolan have been selected as Fianna Fail candidates to run in the Galway East Constituency at the upcoming General Election.

The selection convention was held at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry yesterday evening where both candidates were formally ratified, without a vote.

The party appears to be running a two candidate ticket in this constituency.

Before the convention Donagh Killilea, Shelly Hertrich Quinn, Shane Curley and Martina Kinane withdrew from the race.

The two seat strategy by the party in Galway East is similar to Galway West where Grainne Seoige and Councillor John Connolly were selected to run for it.