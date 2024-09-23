The crucial role of public libraries in local community life will be highlighted on National Public Libraries Open Day this Saturday. (September 28)

Non-members and members alike are encouraged to ‘Take a Closer Look’ and visit their local public library on National Public Libraries Open Day to explore the myriad of free services on offer.

Dr Stuart Hamilton, Head of Libraries Development for the Local Government Management Agency says “We aim to create a habit of visiting the public library among people who might not otherwise.

Irish public libraries are important places of inclusivity within our communities. They provide a diverse range of resources and services to appeal to people of all abilities across society".

Libraries across the region will be showcasing their services throughout National Public Libraries Open Day.