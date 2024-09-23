Atlantic Technological University (ATU) welcomed an intake of approximately 4,500 first-year students across its nine campuses in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal this year.

Over the past few days, students have been welcomed during their induction, marking the start of their academic journey across a wide range of programmes. As part of the induction, they received campus tours and attended presentations from staff and students’ unions on the various support and services available to them. This year, ATU has seen notable growth in student numbers at its Galway City (Wellpark Road) and Mayo campuses, reflecting a high demand for higher education in these regions.

The top-performing programmes for 2024/2025 are the common entry degrees, which continue to attract strong interest in key areas such as business, engineering, design, science, health sciences, and sport.

Additionally, several specialised disciplines have shown increased enrolment, from computing disciplines across all levels, psychology and social sciences, programmes in the built environment and construction, animation, and education.

This academic year also marks the introduction of Tertiary Education learners into ATU’s Nursing programmes, which are now available at three ATU campuses- Mayo, St Angelas and Donegal Letterkenny. The increase in applications from Further Education (FE) / Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) applicants, along with a rise in students applying from Northern Ireland, highlights ATU’s broad reach and inclusivity.