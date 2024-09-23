University of Galway Students’ Union today announced their charity partners for the 2024/25 academic year. They are Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Galway Autism Partnership.

The Union will be holding fundraising events throughout the year on behalf of the two charities.

Galway Rape Crisis Centre is dedicated to providing a professional, confidential counselling and support service for those affected by sexual abuse and sexual violence.

Galway Autism Partnership aims to improve the quality of life for autistic people and their families by providing peer support, information, social activities, training and education.