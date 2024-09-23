Mayo Minster Dara Calleary has made a commitment to pursue the development of Purteen Harbour in Achill.

A meeting took place on Saturday (September 21) at the harbour where the Fianna Fáil Minister, along with party colleague cllr Paul McNamara, met with members of the Purteen Harbour Development Group.

There, members outlined their frustration at the lack of progress being made at the harbour and spoke of their ambitions and hope for its future.

“Purteen Harbour has a rich history throughout Achill’s maritime tradition”, said Minister Calleary, who added that the facility has “enormous potential in terms of the economic and recreational future of Achill.”

Adding to locals’ frustrations is the fact that a major development plan was put together for the harbour roughly 20 years ago, and for various reasons the project never came to fruition.

One of the barriers to these plans was that it wasn’t known who owned the property – was it Mayo County Council’s or did it belong to the Department of the Marine?

Following extensive research by local cllr McNamara, it has now come to light that the harbour is owned by Mayo County Council.

Following this revalation, the prospect of a “shovel ready” funding application for a new development at the harbour has a much better chance of happening.

Minister Dara Calleary has been telling Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey more about the development at Purteen.....