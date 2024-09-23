The countdown has officially begun for this year's Late Late Toy Show.



And a new segment has been announced.



There are only 73 days between now and the Late Late Toy Show.

A night full of fun and a few mishaps, kids across the country are sure to be glued to the telly.



However, This year there's been an exciting twist, children from every corner of the country will have a chance to be a part of the fun.



32 kids from 32 counties will have the chance to take to the Toy Show Stage.



It's not about who's the best singer or dancer, this year it's all about county pride.

The deadline for applications is fast approaching, with hopefuls urged to submit their entries by Wednesday, October 2nd.