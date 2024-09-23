The Health Minister's signed a law to fine those selling cigarettes or vapes at events for children.

Stephen Donnelly says new legislation takes effect from today.

The Health Minister's Act aims to strengthen the protection of children from tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products.

These steps form part of Stephen Donnelly's overall strategy to introduce stricter regulation.

The measures starting today include a prohibition on selling, or causing to be sold, a tobacco product or vape at an event aimed particularly at children, or at which most of the participants or audience are children.

Minister Donnelly has now signed to law providing for a fixed penalty of 2000 euro to be attached to that offence.

His Public Health (Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill will regulate packaging, flavours and retail display of vaping products as well as ban single-use or disposable vapes.