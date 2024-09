A protest is taking place in Galway this afternoon calling for the boycott of a hotel owned by an Israeli billionaire due to its alleged "close ties" to human rights violations.

The protest will be held outside the Leonardo Hotel in Galway which was purchased by David Fattal's Leonardo Group last year.

Niall Farrell, an organiser of the Galway Alliance Against War protest, explains the link between Fattal and the Galway hotel:

(pic Galway City Council)