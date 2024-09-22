Mayo has been revealed as the county where a EuroMillions player won a life-changing €1,005,000 in Friday night’s (September 20) special EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle promotion.

The winning ticket, purchased online, carried the raffle code I-RDJ-29621.

As part of the ongoing ‘4 More Lottery Millionaires’ promotion, Friday’s draw saw the Mayo player from the west of Ireland have €1 million added to their €5,000 prize, marking the third of four special draws this month.

The final guaranteed €1 million prize will be up for grabs in the Lotto Plus Raffle draw on Saturday, September 28.

Also celebrating a significant win is an online player from Dublin, who matched five numbers and the bonus in last night’s Lotto draw, landing an impressive €132,653.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s (September 21) Lotto draw were: 4, 15, 29, 38, 41, 46, with the Bonus number 32. While there was no jackpot winner, over 90,000 players won prizes.

Wednesday’s jackpot rolling to an estimated €5.5 million.

The National Lottery is urging EuroMillions and Lotto players in Mayo and Dublin to check their online tickets very carefully.

If they are a winner, they should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize from Lotto HQ.