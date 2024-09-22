Over 26,000 children throughout County Mayo would benefit from plans to deliver childcare at a cost of €10 per day.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh.

The party launched their costed approach to childcare earlier this week, and they believe it’s possible to be able to deliver affordable childcare at a cost of €10 per day to parents.

The Erris Deputy says many other countries have introduced caps on the price of childcare, and the current cost here for some parents is the cost of a second mortgage.

The plan also includes wage increases for those working in the sector.

Deputy Conway Walsh has been giving more details on the plan to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: