The President and the Taoiseach are leading the Irish delegation as the United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York this week.

The Tanaiste and the Climate Action minister will also take part in engagements and debates.

Heads of State and Government from nearly every country will gather at the United Nations General Assembly for what is known as High Level Week.

It kicks off with a two-day Summit of the Future event at which President Michael D Higgins will deliver Ireland’s National Statement this evening.

Its aimed at establishing a new international consensus on how we deliver a better present and safeguard the future.

It will also produce a negotiated, action-oriented Pact for the Future and will feature chapters on a range of issues such as sustainable development, international peace and security and youth and future generations.

Ireland’s top priorities include addressing the situation in the Middle East where they will call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.

They will also set out the reasoning behind Ireland’s recognition of the State of Palestine.

Conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan will also feature prominently.

The delegation will also use the time to campaign for a seat on the Human Rights Council for 2027 to 2029 with that election to take place in October 2026.