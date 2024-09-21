The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council has confirmed that work will begin on Tuesday to fix the traffic lights on the Sligo Road out of Ballina.

Bonniconlon based cllr John O’Hara has made the announcement, and hopes that the operation will be carried out quickly.

The Fine Gael cllr said that once fully operational, the lights could help to alleviate the traffic congestion that Ballina is currently facing.

Traffic at present in Ballina, he said, is impacting everyone from people working in the town to consumers coming in to Ballina to shop.

Cllr O’Hara also says that he will continue to push for the lights at the Font in Ballina to be repaired.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: