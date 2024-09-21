Over the past number of weeks, a spate of burglaries have taken place across County Roscommon.

Ballaghaderreen, Castlerea and Tulsk are among the areas who have suffered the most from criminal activities.

Break-ins at family homes and business premises are being reported in local media on an almost daily basis, with one of the more recent events taking place in Elphin last weekend, where a business premises was the subject of substantial damage with cash also being taken.

The people of Roscommon, according to Roscommon councillor Sean Moylan, are “sick and tired” of the ongoing burglaries.

A protest rally is due to take place on Sunday September 29 in Castlerea, with the aim of highlighting the need for more Garda resources, and for people to feel safe in their own homes.

One of the organisers of the event, Independent councillor Anthony Waldron, has been giving more information on the current situation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: