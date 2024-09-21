The Private Billy Kedian Air Ambulance Base project is to be launched this afternoon in Ballyhaunis.

A site has been identified to facilitate the base, and a full planning application is to follow.

A fundraising launch event takes place this afternoon in Ballyhaunis, starting at 2:00pm in the car park of Gavin’s Funeral Home.

Mayo Minister Dara Calleary will be arriving by helicopter to launch the project, which is being spear-headed by the Friends of Billy Kedian group.

This life saving project will provide an air ambulance base to the entire west of Ireland.

Private Billy Kedian was a native of Ballyhaunis, who died as a soldier at the age of 21, saving the lives of numerous colleagues in the Lebanon in 1999 while on peace keeping duties.

This project is another attempt to remember the life of the young man 25 years after his death, following the unveiling of a memorial to Private Kedian in Ballyhaunis in July.

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the project which can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/private-billy-kedian-air-ambulance-base-ballyhaunis-co-mayo?attribution_id=sl:dc31529f-a6d8-4d67-b0c6-53b32e7c761c&lang=en_GB&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=facebook

(pic Friends of Private Billy Kedian Facebook)