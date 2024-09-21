Someone in the west of Ireland has woken up this morning €1 million richer.

A Euromillions player has won €1,005,000 in last night’s special EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle promotion.

The winning ticket was purchased online, carrying the raffle code I-RDJ-29621.

The National Lottery will reveal the exact county in which the ticket was bought tomorrow (Sunday).

Just last week, a Galway lotto player won the €1,005,000 prize in the same draw.

Elsewhere, a lotto player in Cork won the EuroMIllions Plus top prize of €500,000 – the Quick Pick ticket was bought in Kearney’s Centra in Ballydesmond, Mallow.

(photo credit to the National Lottery on X)