Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly is understood to have added experience to his backroom team in Brussels.

The Irish Times are today reporting that the Midlands North West representative has hired Sligo native John Harkin as his political advisor.

Mr. Harkin is son of former MEP and sitting Independent TD Marian Harkin, of the Sligo Leitrim constituency.

Now living in Brussels, he is a former Political Advisor in the European Parliament.

Mr. Harkin currently works as Director of Policy for Ceemet – the European employers’ organisation representing the interests of the metal, engineering and technology-based industries.

The news comes in the same week that Deputy Marian Harkin announced that she will look to reclaim her Dáil seat in the upcoming General Election.

