Councillor John Naughten and Dympna Daly-Finn have been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Roscommon-Galway constituency at the next General Election.

Party members selected Cllr Naughten and Ms Daly-Finn at a convention held in the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon, which was chaired by Maria Walsh MEP.

Cllr Naughten was elected to Roscommon County Council in the Athlone area in June after the first count, with over 1,700 first preference votes.

He is the brother of Independent Deputy Denis Naughten.

Ms Daly Finn missed out on a seat in the Boyle constituency, finishing seventh in the six seater – she claimed near to 900 first preference votes.

Fine Gael have now chosen 63 General Election candidates in 39 constituencies.

The party selected Minister Alan Dillon and this year’s Local Election candidate Keira Keogh as General Election candidates in Mayo.