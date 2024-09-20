A planning application is being submitted today to develop a temporary pumping solution at Lough Funshinagh.

The submission of an interim flood relief scheme has been confirmed by OPW Minister Kieran O’Donnell and Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council Paschal Fitzmaurice.

The plans include 2.5km of piping, which will bring excess water from the lake to the Cross River, through the Curraghboy area.

It is understood that the pipes will be on the surface of the land, with the pumping controlled so that no issues come from it downstream.

Locals have been forced to leave their homes in recent months due to the excess flooding, which has also lead to Roscommon County Council implementing road closures.

In June of this year, the OPW Minister and department officials, along with members of RCC received a copy of an expert working group report, detailing that the turlough is draining at a slower rate than recent years.

Given the record high levels of water at the lake last winter, there are fears that the turlough could overflow resulting in a flood risk for additional significant flooding.

Minister O’Donnell said, according to Agriland, that pumping water out of the turlough could begin “within weeks”, if and when the planning is granted.

(pic Lough Funshinagh Flood Crisis Facebook)