70 new driver testers are going to be hired by the RSA.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced approval has been granted, in response to the current backlog in the Driver Testing Service.

It would bring the total number of permanent testers to 200.

They'll be recruited through open competition, with the first trance expected to be ready to work from March next year.

The Department of Transport says, "with these new testers in place, customers will see improvements in their waiting times" and "the RSA expects to be able to meet demand later in 2025".

