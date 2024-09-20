Work is underway in Castlebar to find out who may have been in contact with former coach Sean McGranaghan, who has been jailed in the U.K.

Mr. McGranaghan has been found guilty of multiple child sex offences in Britain, namely two counts of attempting sexual communication with a child and two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison at Bristol Crown Court following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit in the U.K. last month.

Mr. McGranaghan first came to the attention of the SWROCU after making contact online with whom he thought was a child, but was a specialist covert officer, in January 2023.

It has since emerged that he coached tennis across the North West while living in Dromahair in County Leitrim.

He coached at Sligo Tennis Club, as well as Manorhamilton in Leitrim and Butthall in Donegal – and also locally at Castlebar Tennis Club.

Midwest News understands that Castlebar Tennis Club has been in contact with its members to find out who came into contact with Mr. McGranaghan while he was coaching there.

CEO of Tennis Ireland Kevin Quinn has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and gave more information on the investigation that is ongoing into the sex offender’s time in the North West: