108 Gardaí have been sworn into the force following attestation today at the Garda College in Templemore.

Eight of the new members have been allocated to the NorthWestern Region, with 10 to the South, 16 to the East, and 74 to the Dublin Region.

Of the 108 members, there are roughly three male for every one new female Garda – 80 male/ 28 female.

The next intake of Garda recruits is scheduled to enter the Garda College on Monday next, September 23.