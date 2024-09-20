A local TD has raised concerns over the number of childcare services that have closed their doors in County Sligo over the past 3 weeks.

7 providers have closed since the start of this month.

Deputy Marian Harkin says that while one new multinational company opened their doors and one provider moved to community childcare that's still a total of 5 childcare services that have been lost during the month of September.

Many providers have had to freeze their fees at either 2017 or 2020 levels in order to access core funding however Deputy Harkin says new providers coming on-stream can avail of core funding and charge what they like for childcare.

She has raised the issue with the Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman in the Dail.

Deputy Harkin has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....