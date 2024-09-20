The world-renowned FOXFORD brand in county Mayo has opened a new store in county Waterford at the world-renowned Mount Congreve Gardens.

Both heritage brands come together as FOXFORD expands its presence into the Southeast for the first time with a new 268 square metre store - introducing Irish creativity and design at Mount Congreve Gardens

The partnership between FOXFORD and Mount Congreve Gardens offers a range of new products inspired by the gardens all designed and made in Ireland.

The new Foxford linens and designs are already featured at Ireland's Forest Hotel at Mount Congreve Gardens and a range of textiles are now on offer at The FOXFORD Shop at Mount Congreve, all of which complement the stunning gardens.

In addition, the FOXFORD team has traversed the 70 acres of gardens to find a blend of floral and berry scents to develop a Mount Congreve range of seasonal signature candle and diffuser fragrances.

A range of bedding, mohair throws, a variety of homewares, accessories and gifts are all available at the new store.

The new FOXFORD store at Mount Congreve Gardens is open 7 days per week, for further details visit www.mountcongreve.com.