Following mechanical and treatment process issues at the island’s water treatment plant, the Boil Water Notice was put in place to protect the health of approximately 40 customers.

While drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann are working to implement measures to lift the Boil Water Notice, all customers on the Inishturk supply are advised to boil and cool their water before use until further notice.

Uisce Eireann’s Colette Scahill thanked the local community for their co-operation and assured them that a team is working to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices. Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for: