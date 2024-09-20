Entries are now being sought for this year's Bard of Connacht.

The competition generates great interest each year as the bards of the province and far beyond organise their thoughts on a particular theme.

This year the theme is loneliness.

Last year a Junior Bard competition was introduced, which proved popular with Transition Year students.

The winner of this year’s Bard of Connacht will receive the Vincent Keaveny Memorial Trophy and a cheque for €500, while second, third and fourth placed poets will receive €250, €150 and €100.

Poets are invited to submit one entry of less than 400 words to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and all entries must be received by Monday, September 30th at 5 pm.

A judging panel will then select the ten best entries, four of which will be winners.

All entries must be original and there is no entry fee.

For further information please contact Larry Kilcommins, Secretary, Kilbegnet Ballinakill Historical Society on (086) 3468761 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.