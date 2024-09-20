A new website will help the public access information on over 1,000 local Government services provided by the 31 local authorities.

LocalGov.ie, launched by Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Alan Dillon, is the biggest online directory of local authority services ever developed in Ireland.

The roll out of the site comes as research shows 60% of people have found it difficult to find the information they need from their local authority area.

Minister Dillon says the new website will act like a ‘sat nav’, pointing people to the exact services about which they need information in plain, accessible language.

“It is a game-changer in connecting local Government with citizens and explains the entire process of how to access services, from motor tax, dog licences and home adaptation grants to outdoor leisure amenities and library services.

“Crucially, it will guide and signpost people to information which can improve their lives in a practical way, and the communities in which they live.”

One of the primary aims of the site is to provide a database of national grants and funding opportunities for individuals, sporting clubs and businesses – and a guide on how to access these in the users’ local area.

LocalGov.ie is aimed at everyone and designed to eliminate confusing language and out-of-date information, and will also act as an access route to the websites of all 31 Local Authorities in Ireland.

Visit the website, which is now live, at localgov.ie.