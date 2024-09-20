The Coroner for North Mayo, Dr. Eleanor Fitzgerald has written to Kevin Kelly, CEO of Mayo County Council expressing concern about a jetty on the River Moy, Ballina, where there have been a number of recent fatalities.

The jetty is located at Bachelor’s Walk and a number of people have taken their own lives in recent times by entering the river there.

One of the latest fatalities was a man who entered the river and was drowned earlier this year, despite efforts by relatives and a member of An Garda Siochana to stop him.

Garda Peter Kearns risked his life by jumping into the water to save the man. The garda was afterwards treated at the scene before being brought to the Emergency Dept of Mayo University Hospital for medical treatment.

At an inquest into the man’s death in Ballina, the coroner Dr. Fitzgerald repeated calls for remedial action or the removal altogether of the controversial jetty.

Evidence was heard at the inquest that the jetty was dangerously slippery on that particular day when efforts were made by Garda Kearns and others to prevent the casualty from entering the water.

Dr. Fitzgerald said she was wondering whether the jetty is safe enough to be allowed remain where it is and explained she has written to the CEO of Mayo County Council on the matter.

After returning a verdict of death by suicide, the coroner noted the bravery of Garda Kearns who tried to talk the victim out of entering the water and then risked his life by jumping into the water to grab him.

Dr. Fitzgerald also praised the rescue services and local volunteers for their prompt action in searching for and retrieving the body from the water.