Aontú’s Paul Lawless has been officially selected to represent the party in the upcoming General Election in Mayo.

As a sitting councillor in the Claremorris- Swinford Municipal District area, he is committing to address, in his words - “decades of neglect and underfunding in the region, with a bold vision for infrastructure, housing and health reforms”.

His campaign is prioritising “the need for better representation and meaningful investments that will empower Mayo and its communities”.

He says, “I’m running to ensure Mayo gets its fair share of investment and attention,” From connecting Knock Airport to a rail system to fixing our housing crisis, my goal is to bring real change that the people of Mayo can tangibly see and experience.”

“Mayo has a golden opportunity to be a magnet for investment and growth if it is finally granted the funding and representation it has lost out on for decades”.

The councillor is also determined that the road from Tuam to Claremorris and Sligo is upgraded to a motorway. He believes the Government’s current plan for the N17 is inadequate.