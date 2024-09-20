Sligo's LotusWorks is celebrating having won a Platinum Standard award as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies at a gala dinner at the RDS in Dublin last night.

The Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards programme, which is now in its 16th year, is led by Deloitte in association with AIB.

The Platinum Club designation is awarded to companies that have maintained their Best Managed Company status for seven consecutive years, and LotusWorks achieved this milestone last night.

LotusWorks, the specialist technical and engineering company with operations in Ireland and internationally, was previously designated a Gold winner but joins the elite Platinum Club as it has now been awarded seven years in a row as a Best Managed Company.

Established in 1989, LotusWorks is one of Ireland’s largest and longest-established technical and engineering companies and now has over 650 full-time staff.