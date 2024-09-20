The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is calling on households in Mayo to take part in the Census Pilot Survey on or before Census Pilot Survey Day, which takes place this Sunday, 22 September.

This is an opportunity for householders in Mayo who have been selected to take part in the Census Pilot Survey to fill out a census form online for the first time in Irish history.

While this is a voluntary pilot survey that allows us to test new questions and new ways of filling out your census form, the responses and feedback will provide essential information to help prepare for Census 2027.

Paper forms in both Irish and English are also available.

Letters of invitation have been sent to five selected locations around Mayo, which are in parts of: