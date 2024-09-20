5 swimmers were rescued from the Sligo coast earlier this week.

The lifeboat crew at Sligo Bay RNLI were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat on Wednesday evening shortly before 5pm following reports that a swimmer was in difficulty off Deadmans Point near Rosses Point.

The casualty had got caught by the spring tides and as they been in the water for approximately 20 minutes, the crew decided as a precaution, to bring the swimmer onboard and back to the station for a medical assessment.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter was also tasked and landed close to the station where their paramedic proceeded to examine the swimmer who was found to be ok. The National Ambulance Service and Gardai also responded.

The crew then received a further request from Malin Head Coast Guard to go to the aid of another swimmer in difficulty in the same place.

The crew immediately launched the lifeboat again and assisted two swimmers and brought them safely back to shore.

Two more swimmers were assisted by a volunteer crew member who was out on his own boat fishing at the time.

All swimmers were found to be fine and didn’t require any medical treatment.

Sligo Bay RNLI say at the moment there are extremely high tides, known as spring tides, coupled with the beautiful weather which is attracting a lot of swimmers to the water.

As the high tides and good weather is due to continue for the next few days, they are encouraging people to please read and follow the advice on the signage to ensure one’s safety. If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, don’t delay, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard