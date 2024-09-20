A Fianna Fail Senator has responded to recent negative media reports about Castlebar by emphasising the town's many strengths and the wealth of opportunities it offers

Senator Lisa Chambers, Fianna Fáil General Election candidate for Mayo, has responded to recent negative media reports about the town and is eager to highlight Castlebar’s significant contributions to the county, its role as a key driver of economic growth in the region, and the strong sense of community that defines it.

Senator Chambers says Castlebar is a vibrant town that offers a high quality of life to all who live and work here.

She pointed to Castlebar's designation as a university town, with ATU Mayo providing excellent higher education opportunities and serving as an important academic hub for both Mayo and the wider region.

Senator Chambers has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.....