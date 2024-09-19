The MV Shingle has settled nicely into Killala Bay, according to Pat Cowman from Belmullet.

Pat’s company Belcross was in charge of the passenger boats that were out in the Bay yesterday for the historic sinking of the former smuggling ship, that has been sunk into the seabed , 4 km out in the bay to create the country's first marine artificial reef.

It’s anticipated that the project will generate a big tourism push in the region along with enhancing ecosystems.

It was sunk by opening its valves just after 3pm yesterday afternoon, before it dropped to the seabed 29m below just after 4pm.

Those behind the project say the man-made reef will attract divers to the area as well as helping marine biodiversity.

The vessel was originally seized by Revenue after it was intercepted smuggling millions of cigarettes in 2014.

The €2 million project, which has been years in the making, was carried out by a local campaign group - Killala Bay Ships 2 Reef - along with the Revenue Commissioners and Mayo and Sligo county councils.

Those behind the campaign say the artificial reef will become a significant tourist attraction and provide a boost to the sector in Mayo and Sligo as well as benefitting marine bio-diversity.

The sun shone throughout the tedious proceedings yesterday afternoon and the sea was perfectly calm and this afternoon I spoke to Mr Cowman about the operation and the relief for all involved today…