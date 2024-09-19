The R321 road between Kiltimagh and Bohola re-opened to traffic this afternoon following a road traffic collision this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision that happened this morning at 7.20am

A jeep and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

A man in his sixties was taken from the scene to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of what gardai are describing as “serious but not life-threatening injuries”.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing.