At last, the White House had Sepsis on the agenda. At the White House Healthcare Safety Forum earlier this week, Mayo native Cieran Staunton and his wife and daughter were asked to speak about Sepsis.

More than a decade of campaigning by the family to increase awareness of the fatal threat of sepsis in the US has been recognised by the introduction of a senate Bill in Washington, DC.

Ciarán and his wife Orlaith met US senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, part of a series of meetings in which the bipartisan support of Republican senator Susan Collins and Senator Bob Casey was achieved in sponsoring the Sepsis Act. This was introduced by Mr Schumer on Wednesday evening..

"At last, the White House have Sepsis on the agenda", Cierán told Midwest News.

The family lost their 12 year old son/brother Rory to sepsis in 2012 after a routine cut he received at basketball at practice became infected. The symptoms he developed failed to be recognised by medical experts until it was too late.